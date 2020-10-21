Environment Canada issues snow warning for Friday

Environment Canada has issued a snow warning for the Kootenays on Friday. File photo

Environment Canada says the Kootenays can expect snow on Friday.

A low pressure system passing near Vancouver Island and Arctic air advancing south will lead to snow mixed with rain, according to a statement issued Wednesday afternoon by Environment Canada.

Two-to-10 centimetres of snow is forecast to fall over the Kootenay Boundary, Paulson Summit, Kootenay Pass, West and East Kootenay and Arrow Lakes regions.

The snow will pass Saturday but Environment Canada warns the Arctic air will stay, which will lead to temperatures of 10 degrees lower than seasonal norms.

