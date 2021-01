The storm will begin Monday evening

A weather alert has been issued for Highway 3.

Environment Canada says 40-to-50 centimetres of snow is expected to start falling Monday night on the Kootenay Pass and Paulson Summit.

The warning, issued Monday morning, says drivers can expect difficult road and visibility conditions on Highway 3.

The snow is forecast to continue through Tuesday into Wednesday afternoon.

Updated conditions can be found at drivebc.ca.