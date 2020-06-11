Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm warning for the West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake and Boundary regions. File photo

Environment Canada: Thunderstorm warning for West Kootenay, Boundary

A storm may develop south of the border and arrive Thursday afternoon

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake and Boundary regions.

The alert Thursday morning says strong wind, hail and torrential rain could possibly develop south of the Canada-United States border and move north in the late afternoon or early evening.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” warns Environment Canada. “Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

The three regions have already experienced recent storms and flooding, which caused several communities to be briefly evacuated earlier this month.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Highway 33, near Kelowna, remains closed due to washout

Just Posted

Trail reopens playgrounds and family spray park

The gradual opening up of city amenities is being done with a phased approach

Environment Canada: Thunderstorm warning for West Kootenay, Boundary

A storm may develop south of the border and arrive Thursday afternoon

Conservative leadership race serves up a menu of meh

“A new Conservative leader cannot come soon enough.”

Montrose transfers cash from reserves

The next council meeting is slated for June 15.

Crowe grads get their time to shine, just no hand shakes or hugs

The adapted convocation ceremony goes this weekend at the Trail high school

B.C. premier says proposal for Vancouver as NHL hub city sent to prime minister

Horgan says a team would stay in a hotel and travel together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation

Vancouver Island father dies of leukemia after battle to find mixed-race stem cell donor

Jeremy Chow fought to diversify donor pool

First Nations NHL goaltender Carey Price lends voice to anti-racism movement

Price has joined a growing group of professional athletes speaking out publicly against racism

Highway 33, near Kelowna, remains closed due to washout

Transportation crews are on site working to fix the washout south of Kelowna

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Greens call CERB fraud bill `wrong-headed’ as it fails to get support

Bill would bring in fines, possible jail time for people defrauding federal aid programs

B.C. tourism on track for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Premier expects essential-only travel advisory to be eased soon

B.C. records 12 new cases on fifth day with no COVID-19 deaths

There are 185 active cases in the province

Long seen as radical, Black Lives Matter goes mainstream

The Black Lives Matter movement boasts a following of millions across social media platforms

Most Read