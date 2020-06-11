Environment Canada: Thunderstorm warning for West Kootenay, Boundary

A storm may develop south of the border and arrive Thursday afternoon

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm warning for the West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake and Boundary regions. File photo

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake and Boundary regions.

The alert Thursday morning says strong wind, hail and torrential rain could possibly develop south of the Canada-United States border and move north in the late afternoon or early evening.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” warns Environment Canada. “Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

The three regions have already experienced recent storms and flooding, which caused several communities to be briefly evacuated earlier this month.

