‘Epic Day’ campaign launched in the South Kootenay

Be a tourist in your own town and submit your ‘Epic Day’ for a chance to win

A Greater Trail initiative is encouraging residents to explore their own backyard and share your own epic day.

“Your Epic Day” campaign is being launched by the Tourism Committee for the Lower Columbia Community Development Team Society (LCCDTS), as part of an ongoing effort to bring awareness and support for tourism in the South Kootenay area.

The regional marketing campaign will promote, educate and measure the value of tourism for our communities, our businesses and the people that live and work here.

“Your Epic Day campaign is a fantastic collaboration of our regional tourism stakeholders and marketers working together to create awareness with local citizens about the positive economic impact tourism has on our region,” Erik Kalacis, Chair of the LCCDTS Tourism Committee and Executive Director of Community Futures said in a release. “The South Kootenay is a destination that’s often overlooked to visit, so there’s lots of room for growth.”

The campaign will crowdsource and highlight tourism experience itineraries and stories from locals on how to spend an “Epic Day” in the South Kootenay communities of Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Montrose, Fruitvale and Areas A and B.

Whether it’s a hike up Antenna Hill, fly-fishing the Columbia, or paddleboarding on Champion Lakes, prizes from Greater Trail businesses will be awarded to the top Best Day Ever stories and itineraries created by locals. Anyone can enter and there is no cost to participate.

Local businesses and stakeholders are supporting and rewarding participants with prize contributions ranging from gift cards, hotel stays, movie passes to locally crafted artwork and any prize that highlights what our region has to offer.

“Our local tourism eco-system is actually rich featuring a diverse range of tourism products, attractions and experiences, serving both destination over-night tourists and locals alike,” said Kalacis. “The purpose of this campaign is to grow our tourism economy and support businesses that depend on tourism revenues. These businesses and experiences also deserve to be promoted and celebrated by our locals. So please everyone, dream up Your Epic Day itinerary and participate!”

The LCCDTS is a non-for-profit society that advances the economic strength of the Lower Columbia/South Kootenay region by overseeing the development and cooperative implementation of initiatives important to the area.

The campaign will be amplified on social media, print ads and post cards sent to all residents, blogs, e-newsletters and though the website www.southkootenay.ca/EpicDay.

South Kootenay citizens are also invited to rate how they value regional tourism at www.southkootenay.ca/EpicDay and become eligible to win a fabulous prize from one of the region’s contributors.

Results of this campaign will be communicated in the new year.

The LCCDTS Tourism Committee works under the auspices of the Society and features representation from a cross-section of tourism stakeholders and business from the region including hotels, restaurants, operators, The Charles Bailey Theatre, The Trail Museum & Archives at the Riverfront Centre, The Trail & District Chamber of Commerce, Community Futures Greater Trail and Tourism Rossland.

