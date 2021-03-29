Ernie’s Used Auto Parts recognized for oil recycling program

Used oil and antifreeze can be dropped off at Ernie’s Used Auto Parts. File photo

The used oil collection program at Ernie’s Used Auto Parts has been recognized by the BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA).

Ernie’s was one of 30 B.C. Return Collection Facility (RCF) businesses that received Top Collector Award plaques, and were honoured for their exemplary performance and commitment to the collection of used oil and antifreeze materials across the province throughout 2020.

BCUOMA’s criteria for being a top collector includes the total amount of used oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers collected, the total number of years participating in the program and a demonstration of continued support of BCUOMA and other recycling stewardship related programs.

The recycling station at Ernie’s on Minto Road opened in May 2018 and has been well used since day one. It is open for use 24/7. Anyone dropping off material for recycling should make sure they follow the directions posted at the site including placing the correct item in each receptacle.

BCUOMA says used oil is a valuable resource and if it is recycled at one of their dedicated RCFs it can be recovered and re-used. Used oil can be re-refined into new lubricating oil or sold as raw material inputs for manufacturing or energy products. Additionally, used oil filters contain reusable scrap metal that steel producers can reuse for metal products like rebar, nails and wire. Plastic oil and antifreeze containers can be recycled into new oil containers, drainage tiles, and parking curbs. Used antifreeze can be refined and reused as new automotive antifreeze.

BCUOMA is a collaborative, not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of used oil and antifreeze components in BC. Each year they collect and manage approximately 50 million litres of oil and 3 million litres of antifreeze.



