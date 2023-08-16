The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire prompted an evacuation alert for the Lee Creek area of the North Shuswap on Wednesday morning, Aug. 16, 2023. (CSRD image)

Evacuation alert issued for 807 Lee Creek properties in the North Shuswap

Alert prompted by Lower East Adams Lake wildfire

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire has triggered a new evacuation alert for the North Shuswap.

On Wednesday morning, Aug. 16, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and the Shuswap Emergency Program issued the alert for the Lee Creek area. It includes 807 properties, including those at the following locations:

  • ADAMS PIT ROAD
  • BEATRICE ROAD
  • CLUBHOUSE LANE
  • COTTONWOOD DRIVE
  • COTTONWOOD DRIVE NORTH
  • DEMSTER ROAD
  • EAGLE LANE
  • EVA ROAD
  • FREEMAN ROAD
  • HERON LANE
  • 1439, 1449, 1647, 1649 HOLDING ROAD
  • HOPWOOD ROAD
  • LEE CREEK DRIVE
  • MABRY ROAD
  • MARINA WAY
  • OSPREY LANE
  • RAINBOW LANE
  • SIMPSON ROAD
  • SOCKEYE LANE
  • 2199 TO 3087 SQUILAX-ANGLEMONT ROAD

The alert is intended to give people time to be ready for a possible evacuation. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation; however, they may may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Upon notification of an alert, the CSRD advises keeping a grab-and-go bag at the ready with essential items, such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents. Replenish any items that have expired or need replacement and ensure you and your family members have enough clothing and incidentals for a 72-hour period. See www.preparedbc.ca for details.

Those under evacuation alert are encouraged to Assist your self-register on the Evacuee Registration and Assistance website at www.ess.gov.bc.ca. This streamlines the registration process should an Evacuation Order be required, said the CSRD.

Contact family members, advise them of the situation and determine a meeting location outside of the evacuation area where you can safely reconnect should the area be evacuated.

Accommodation in the area is extremely limited. Make arrangements to stay with family or friends, if possible.

Take care of your pets or any other animals by moving them to a safe location. Make plans for their care if you will not be at home.

Arrange transportation for all household members. Prepare to move any disabled persons and/or children.

Read more: Winds expected to pick and increase fire activity at Adams Lake blaze

Read more: Wildfire in hills above McDougall Creek in West Kelowna

B.C. Wildfires 2023

