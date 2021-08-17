UPDATED: Evacuation alert rescinded for Trozzo Creek fire

The Trozzo Creek fire as seen from Lemon Creek. Photo: Joel Pelletier

An evacuation alert is over for properties near the Trozzo Creek fire in the Slocan Valley.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay announced Tuesday that the alert for the area south of Popou Road north to Ringrose Creek had been removed.

The fire was 5,992 hectares as of Monday, but BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) said there was no imminent danger to life and properties.

The RDCK added an evacuation alert or order may be re-issued if conditions change.

“It is recommended to prepare an emergency kit and ensure preparedness, including moving pets and livestock to a safe area, in the event of another emergency.”

The RDCK also added an evacuation alert for four properties and two recreational sites near the Octopus Creek fire on the east shore of Lower Arrow Lake. The properties are located between Pebble Beach and Twobit Creek.

The Octopus Creek fire is an estimated 21,097 hectares.

The Mount Ruppel fire northeast of Trozzo Creek meanwhile continues to burn as well. It was 1,980 hectares in size as of Tuesday morning, according to BCWS.

READ MORE:

• Update: Evacuation alert rescinded for wildfire burning near Trail

• Conditions at Okanagan’s Mount Law, White Rock Lake fires remain volatile

B.C. Wildfires 2021