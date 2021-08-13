Everyone invited to a Night at the Rossland Museum

The Rossland Museum is wrapping up its summer program on Aug. 19, with a final Night at the Museum

Check out fascinating artifacts and exciting new projects as the Rossland Museum invites everyone to its Night at the Museum on Aug. 19, the final event of its summer program.

From 6-8 p.m. on the evening of Aug. 19, the museum will be showcasing some of the fun and fascinating projects their summer students have been working on, including collection highlights, a look at some of Rossland’s veterans, and a progress update on our downtown audio tour project.

The museum will also have property tours at 6 and 7 p.m. (reservations are recommended), followed by gold panning demonstrations.

To wrap up the evening, the museum is excited to host an open house so visitors can view the current designs for the Renewal Project Phase II: The Mine Experience.

Entry is by donation.

For more information, see www.rosslandmuseum.ca/news/2021aug-natm.

sports@trailtimes.ca

