Expect loud noises near Trail on Sunday

Army training near Trail in the fall of 2019 included rock and concrete drilling using hydraulic and gas-powered drills, chainsaw training, heavy equipment operation, non-explosive demolition with expanding grout, and explosive demolition in rock, concrete, and timber. Photo: Submitted

On Sunday, Feb. 21, the 44th Engineer Squadron, an Army Reserve unit based in Trail, will be conducting explosives training at Stoney Creek Demolition Range north of Warfield. The public is advised that there will be several loud explosions and loud firearm noises over the course of the day. Residents are cautioned to stay out of the range areas and comply with all signs, barriers, and gates. Call 250.368.2133 if you have any questions.

