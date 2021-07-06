Mission firefighters attend a report of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn on Logan Ave. / Kevin Mills Photo

Mission firefighters attend a report of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn on Logan Ave. / Kevin Mills Photo

Explosion reported at Diamond Head Motor Inn in Mission

Mission firefighters, RCMP and BC ambulance services on scene

Mission Fire Rescue Services, BC Ambulance Services and Mission RCMP are all on scene last night (July 6) after reports of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn, located at 32550 Logan Ave., in Mission.

While details are still scarce smoke could be seen rising from the inn when firefighters arrived.

The building was quickly evacuated and there is no information about any injuries at this time.

The fire was quickly contained.

The Record has reached out to Mission Fire Rescue for more details.

More to come.

Mission

 

web

Previous story
Stó:lō Nation set out plan for 3-year project to find unmarked graves at Fraser Valley residential schools

Just Posted

Richard Van Camp brings his storyteller’s voice to the Elephant Mountain Literary Festival’s All-Star Event on July 10 and also offers a talk on writing for children on July 8. Photo: William Au
FESTIVAL TALES: Starstruck at the Elephant Mountain Literary Festival

Photo: South Columbia SAR
RCMP divers recover missing swimmer from West Kootenay lake

“The record setting heat puts into stark focus the urgency of our climate crisis,” writes Laura Sacks. Photo: Maxim Hopman/Unsplash
Not a world to leave to our children

A proposed backcountry ski and hiking operation near Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park was criticized by Regional District of Central Kootenay directors. File photo
Proposed backcountry ski, hiking operation near Kokanee Glacier Park panned