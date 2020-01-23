Extra cop on duty in Rossland, car accidents and more

With a big weekend coming up, that being the Rossland Winter Carnival, police are advising locals that patrols will be stepped up and rules will be enforced regarding libations.

Starting Thursday, for four days the Trail and Greater District RCMP will have an extra police officer on duty in Rossland.

“RCMP want to make sure that all festival attendees have a safe and enjoyable time during the carnival,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said.

“RCMP will be patrolling in their vehicles and on foot in downtown Rossland and at the variety of events scheduled for the weekend,” he continued. “Police will be on the lookout for those openly carrying and drinking alcohol outside of the designated areas and off private property.”

Alcohol will be seized and violators may face a ticket if spotted by an police officer, Wicentowich added.

“The RCMP ask the public for their cooperation by planning for a safe sober ride home if they are consuming alcohol at an event.”

In addition to issuing a statement regarding the winter carnival in his weekly news brief, Wicentowich provided details on recent car accidents, a parking problem, and a house party.

Motor Vehicle Incidents

• Jan. 17, Trail and Greater District RCMP attended a motor vehicle incident at 12:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Highway 3B. A female driver, 35, of Trail lost control of her car due to icy conditions. She crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic then collided into a van being driven by a 43-year old female, also from Trail. The 35-year-old was reportedly uninjured, though the other woman driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

• Jan. 17, Trail and Greater District RCMP attended a motor vehicle incident at 2 p.m. where two vehicles collided in the 100 block of Tamarac Avenue in Fruitvale. A male driver, 21, of Fruitvale was driving a 1993 Chevy truck when he struck a Ford F150 truck after it pulled out unexpectedly onto the roadway. The 78-year-old male driver of the Ford reported that he did not see the other vehicle due to the high snow banks on the side of the road, which had obstructed his view.

• Jan. 18, Trail and Greater District RCMP attended a motor vehicle incident at the corner of Main Street and Columbia Gardens Road, in Fruitvale, at 6:30 p.m. A Chevrolet Equinox being driven by an 18-year-old male from Montrose slid through a stop sign and collided at slow speeds into a Honda Civic being driven by a 43-year-old male of Fruitvale. The 18-year-old driver attempted to stop his vehicle, however, could not stop due to the icy road conditions. Neither driver sustained injuries and there was minor damage to both vehicles.

• Jan. 18, Trail and Greater District RCMP attended a motor vehicle incident near the Birchbank Golf Course at 7 p.m. A 63-year-old male driver of Castlegar lost control of his Ford Ranger when it began fishtailing, crossed into the oncoming lane, and ended up in the snowy ditch on the side of the highway. The vehicle had been in two-wheel drive at the time the driver lost control on the icy road service.

• Jan. 19, Trail and Greater District RCMP attended a motor vehicle incident on Highway 22 near Genelle at 2:45 p.m. A 66-year-old male driver of Castlegar lost control of his Toyota Tacoma after it began sliding on the icy road surface into the ditch on the side of the highway. The vehicle was towed from the ditch and did not sustain damage.

“The RCMP recommend the use of 4-wheel drive,” Wicentowich advised. “And placing weight (sandbags) into the back of light vehicles in current winter conditions to help maintain control of your vehicle.”

Parking on snowy streets in West Trail:

• Jan. 19, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint just before noon about parked vehicles on Warren Lane, in West Trail. Vehicles were parked further out onto the street than normal due to the amount of snow on the shoulders of the road. The parked vehicles blocked the flow of traffic due to the amount of snow on the roadway. The resident was instructed to contact the City of Trail about the issue.

House Party:

• Jan. 19, Trail and Greater District RCMP attended a 1 a.m. complaint of loud music coming from a house party on Regan Crescent in Trail. Police spoke with an 18-year-old female resident who was hosting the party. She agreed to turn down the music. The RCMP checked on the well-being of all party-goers and reminded them not to drink and drive. The 18-year-old’s father was notified about the incident.