Fall back one hour on Sunday, Nov. 6

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 when clocks are turned backward one hour to 1 a.m.

Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier on Nov 6, 2022 than the day before.

There will be more light in the morning.

