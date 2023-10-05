Fall cleanup starts sweeping through Trail neighborhoods Oct. 23

Pick up will be done between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on specific dates

Trail public works will soon start making the rounds for the city’s annual fall clean up.

Pick up will be done between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on specific dates in each neighborhood. The city requests homeowner/tenants have their yard waste ready for pick up by 7 a.m. on the first day scheduled in each area.

City crews will pass through each neighborhood only once on the dates specified. Materials left out after these dates will not be picked up. Branch bundles and clear bags are picked up separately and at different times.

Schedule:

Glenmerry/Waneta — Monday, Oct. 23 and Tuesday, Oct. 24

Miral Heights/Shaver’s Bench — Wednesday, Oct. 25

East Trail — Thursday, Oct. 26 and Friday, Oct. 27

Sunningdale — Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31

West Trail — Wednesday, Nov. 1 and Thursday, Nov. 2

Tadanac — Monday, Nov. 6 and Tuesday, Nov. 7

Collection tips:

Only yard and garden waste, leaves, grass, and branches up to six inches in diameter will be picked up. It is the owner’s responsibility to take all other refuse to the appropriate recycling facilities or the landfill.

All leaves, grass and garden refuse must be bagged, clear bags only. Loose leaves and clippings will not be picked up.

All branches must be tied and bundled in short lengths, not exceeding six feet.

Invasive weeds, like knotweed, are to be bagged separately and in clear bags.

City crews will only pick up a maximum of one cubic yard of allowable waste, or roughly a half-ton truck full. Refuse in excess of this amount will be left behind.

All yard and garden waste should be placed on the property line close to where usual garbage pick up is made.

Any of the described permitted waste left on the property line/lane will be regarded as pick up materials.

Residents are reminded not to place any refuse other than permitted waste in city lanes or on property lines.

