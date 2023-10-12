One man has died and another injured in a tree-falling incident in the Kootenays on Oct. 11, 2023. (Fernie Search and Rescue photo)

One man has died and another injured in a tree-falling incident in the Kootenays on Oct. 11, 2023. (Fernie Search and Rescue photo)

Falling tree kills 1, severely injures another in remote B.C. forest

The men were cutting trees in a remote location in the Kootenays

One man has died and another severely injured after an incident while cutting firewood near Elko, B.C.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said in a statement Wednesday (Oct. 11) that RCMP members, along with the Elko Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and Fernie Search and Rescue were deployed to a remote location east of Waldo Road and south of Baynes Lake. Due to poor reception and incomplete data regarding their GPS location, it took emergency crews some time to find the men, Nielsen said.

“The friends had been cutting down two trees separately, one tree hit the other on the way down and the one tree fell on the deceased.”

RCMP continue to work with the BC Coroner’s Service while they investigate.

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Twice in 48 hours: Trail RCMP deliver life-saving medical assistance

Just Posted

Each naloxone kit has three syringes, three vials of naloxone, a pair of latex gloves, airway breathing apparatus and alcohol swabs. (Jenna Hauck photo)
Twice in 48 hours: Trail RCMP deliver life-saving medical assistance

The Oasis Gentle Gems finished their season of pickleball on Thursday, Oct. 5. The group of about 20 players ages 35 to 83 met throughout the summer mornings on the leafy neighborhood courts. All participants were declared winners in this non-competitive gathering, celebrating with a wind-up potluck lunch. The group now moves indoors to enjoy pickleball sponsored by Trail recreation. The Oasis pickleball court opened in August 2019. Photo: Submitted
Pickleball play wraps up with a potluck party

The Trail Fire Fighters Charitable Society has generously donated $5,000 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Orthopedic Enhancement Project. L-R: The Trail Fire Fighters Charitable Society, represented by Chelan Baulne and Clay Alderson, present this donation to Lisa Pasin, KBRH Health Foundation Executive Director. Photo: Submitted
Trail firefighters donate $5,000 to hospital project

Kootenay Boundary firefighters put out a dumpster fire in the alley of Cedar Ave. in downtown Trail. Photo: contributed
Kootenay Boundary Fire and Rescue crew douses dumpster fire in downtown Trail