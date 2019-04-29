Ethiopian relatives of crash victims grieve at the site where the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed shortly after takeoff on Sunday killing all 157 on board, near Bishoftu, south-east of Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia, on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)

Families of Canadians killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash file lawsuit

All 157 people on board Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 were killed

The families of Canadians killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash last month have launched a lawsuit against plane maker Boeing.

Lawyers in Chicago have filed the suit on behalf of a Brampton, Ont., family that lost six members and a man who lost his Hamilton-based wife and three young children.

All 157 people on board Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 were killed when the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi crashed on March 10.

Lawyers for the families behind the lawsuit allege Boeing was blinded by greed as it rushed its 737 Max 8 jets to market, claiming the company put profits over safety.

The families have also filed a claim against the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, alleging the regulator enabled the plane’s rush to market.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

READ MORE: Okanagan father among 157 killed in Ethiopia plane crash

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident
Next story
FBI got tips about threat minutes before California synagogue shooting

Just Posted

Trail Times reporter wins Ma Murray Award for historical writing

Sheri Regnier presented with the 2019 Neville Shanks Memorial Award

Pass Creek grad party sends one to hospital

Party near Castlegar leads to underage liquor seizures and impaired drivers.

UPDATE: Trail RCMP step up school zone enforcement after close call

Alert Warfield crossing guard prevented child from being hit

Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Kootenay social media frenzy has no local basis in reality

Trail AM Ford Orioles go 1-for-3 vs Calgary Wolfpack

The Trail AM Ford Orioles kick start their season with a decisive win on Sunday versus the Wolfpack

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

Funds approved for new Kootenay Lake ferry

The ferry will have almost twice the capacity of the current MV Balfour

B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

The water wheel went missing from Lazy Lake near Wasa, B.C. between April 1 and 18, 2019.

Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Man in vehicle allegedly pulled several U-turns to yell at pair on horseback along Bella Vista Road

Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons last quarter

Roll-up-the-rim contest also declined in interest, prompting executives to think about overhaul

COLUMN: Doukhobors faced divisions and reconciliation

Kalyeena Makortoff writes about her grandfather’s place in Doukhobor history

Man arrested after allegedly trying to snatch baby, then jumping in B.C. lake to escape cops

The 30-year-old man will appear in court today

Cuddly baby goat stolen from BC farm during snuggle session

Vancouver Island farmers believe tiny infant was taken during public snuggle program

Most Read