Family of woman killed on Sea-to-Sky highway wants to fulfil her dying wish

Bekah Mann, 24, wanted to be one with nature in death

Bekah Mann was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Sea-to-Sky Sunday. (GoFundMe)

The person who died in three-vehicle crash on the Sea-to-Sky Sunday has been identified as a 24-year-old Surrey woman.

Bekah Mann was the “life of the party” and a “bright shining light” in the lives of everyone she touched, her family told Black Press Media.

“Bekah was a 24-year-old who was as full of love and life as any person could be,” the GoFundMe read.

“She was a person that you could talk to and she would deeply care and listen with full compassion.”

Mann lived in Surrey with her parents and with her sister in Squamish, her family said.

Police said the three-vehicle crash happened just before noon at Black Tusk, just north of Squamish.

Insp. Dale Carr said investigators were continuing to determine the cause and that neither drugs nor alcohol had been ruled out as factors.

According to her family, Mann’s “final wish was to be apart of that nature by being buried in a bio urn that will grow into a tall and majestic tree,” a request the family say they cannot carry out on their own.

“Unfortunately this wish cannot be fulfilled without support as Bekah’s passing is not only a huge emotional burden on her family, but also a huge financial burden,” the page read.

“Any and all donations will be going to the funeral and to making sure Bekah’s final wish comes true.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.