Christina Lake Fire Lieut. Sheldon Weigel helped put out Tuesday’s house fire in Grand Forks. (Laurie Tritschler/Grand Forks Gazette)

Family pets killed in Grand Forks house fire believed to be caused by turtle’s heat lamp

Investigators say a heat lamp likely started the blaze

Three pets are dead after a tragic house-fire on Coalshute Rd. Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The homeowners and their two school-aged children were not inside when a neighbour reported the fire to Grand Forks’ volunteer fire department shortly before 3 p.m.

Grand Forks Deputy Fire Chief Rich Piché was among the first crews to arrive on-scene.

Piché quickly determined the fire was coming from the basement of the family’s two-storey rancher.

He requested backup from Christina Lake Fire and Rescue, whose firefighters helped to put out the flames.

READ MORE: Christina Lake firefighters put out Labour Day morning fire

The fire is believed to have been started by a heat lamp which had been left on for a pet turtle.

Piché said the lamp likely fell onto a wooden table he believed to be the source of the fire.

Two dogs and a cat died of smoke inhalation inside the home, Piché confirmed.

The family’s second cat is believed to be in the area.

The family has been offered assistance through the Canadian Red Cross, which can help provide food, shelter and emergency necessities.

Piché said he expected to finish his on-scene investigation Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The fire caused some structural damage near the basement stairs, Piché explained.

No firefighters were hurt in the blaze.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireGrand ForksHouse firePets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian defence minister calls out China for ‘hostage diplomacy’

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters, Wakeford, commits to Brown

Smoke Eaters forward Noah Wakeford secures commitment to Ivy League university

Visitor numbers down at Rossland Visitor Centre this year

The centre hasn’t seen any Washington or U.S. visitors with border temporarily closed

Support Kootenay #ShopLocal gift certificate program

Program targets the changing business environment due to COVID-19

B.C. TB Vets give $1M for respiratory care

Fourteen ventilators are among the critical respiratory equipment purchases made possible over… Continue reading

Trail window displays recognize October as Women’s History Month

The month encourages appreciation of the contributions of women to Canadian history

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Family pets killed in Grand Forks house fire believed to be caused by turtle’s heat lamp

Investigators say a heat lamp likely started the blaze

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Saving the inner child: B.C. elder reflects on time in Kootenay residential school

“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”

Most Read