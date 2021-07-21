Farmers’ Market coming to Rossland’s Esling Park

For 13 years, the Rossland Mountain Market showcased local produce and crafts. It folded in 2020, but a new market is set to take its place. (Thomas Nowaczynski photo)

A farmers’ market will take place in Rossland’s Esling Park every Wednesday afternoon and evening for the rest of the summer and fall. City council gave its blessing to the idea this week.

The new market takes the place of the Rossland Mountain Market, which operated downtown on a block of Queen Street south of Columbia Avenue, although the road closure resulted in numerous complaints to the city.

In the spring of 2020, the market was cancelled after 13 years due to financial constraints. Afterward, one downtown business owner started offering vending space beside Mountain Nugget Chocolate Co. Interest grew as a result, and a group of vendors recently approached the city about reviving a market in Esling Park.

“The group is still in the process of forming concrete plans, is working with the downtown business owner currently offering space, and is happy to work with city staff to ensure all regulations and bylaws are adhered to,” recreation and events manager Kristi Calder wrote in a memo to council.

Calder added that staff will work with vendors to form more formal plans for next year’s market and beyond, which could result in a new road closure request on Spokane Street south of First Avenue.

Additionally, council approved the Rossland Arts Centre Society’s use of city parks over the summer for its programs.

