Entrance to the Saturday market will be at Bay Avenue and Helena Street. The exit will be at the north end of the Esplanade on Eldorado Street. This pedestrian traffic measure, as well as handwashing and mandatory face masks, will be in place to meet provincial pandemic orders. Photo: Trail Community in Bloom

Entrance to the Saturday market will be at Bay Avenue and Helena Street. The exit will be at the north end of the Esplanade on Eldorado Street. This pedestrian traffic measure, as well as handwashing and mandatory face masks, will be in place to meet provincial pandemic orders. Photo: Trail Community in Bloom

Farmers market returns Saturday in a new downtown Trail locale

The market opens May 8, and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along the City of Trail riverfront

If you’re in the market for a joyful Mother’s Day gift, then look no further than downtown Trail on Saturday when the incrEDIBLE Farmers Market returns for another season.

There’s plenty of “new” to share about this outdoor venue which is celebrating its sixth year with a move southeast from Cedar Avenue to Trail’s scenic riverfront.

“Wowza, this is big change for us,” organizer Gina Ironmonger told the Trail Times. “We had outgrown Cedar Avenue and we needed to find another location to accommodate,” she said.

“It was actually a tough decision as the Cedar Avenue businesses have been so kind and really supportive with supplying water, power and all businesses have really been cheerleaders for us.”

incrEDIBLE Trail volunteers started this venture in 2016 with five to 10 “make, bake, and grow” vendors set up on the street block.

Popularity has grown in tandem with the demand for locally grown and raised foodstuffs.

“Now we expect between 30 and 50, diverse, high quality, vendors per market selling local product,” Ironmonger said. “And the city has been very helpful with some of the logistics on the move to the Esplanade.”

She says the beauty of the new location and what it has to offer right on the banks of the Columbia River is ideal; with a pathway to the Skywalk featuring Trail Community in Bloom flower gardens and benches, the Riverfront Centre in arm’s reach, and more.

“Most important, we love this new location because it gives us room for local make, bake grow vendors. All this and we are only a block from local business,” Ironmonger shared. “And when we get back to normal, oh my gosh, what a great venue for entertainment, activities, events, lunch in the park. Endless possibilities when friends and families can congregate again.”

She reminds all shoppers that one of the market’s primary considerations is to keep everyone safe, so COVID-19 protocols will be in place. This includes handwashing stations, mandatory mask wearing, and a limited point of entry and exit.

It’s important to note that pedestrian traffic must be controlled with only one entrance and only one exit.

For this reason, entrance into the market will be on Bay Avenue at Helena Street.

The designated exit will be at the north end of the Esplanade on Eldorado Street.

“The market grew because of all the support we received,” said Ironmonger. “And we give thanks to so many: public and private organizations; Lower Columbia residents and municipalities; the regional district; the City of Trail; as well as volunteers and service organizations that came out to support the Saturday events with extra labour required by COVID-19 protocols.”

The season opens with a Mother’s Day Garden Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with over 40 vendors providing fresh food and unique gifts for mothers and anyone else in the family.

The market is also an essential service that is key to food security. It supports local agricultural producers and, through the Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program, the market helps local lower income families, seniors and expectant mothers purchase fresh produce, meats, poultry and eggs direct from the farmer.

The Trail United Church Food Bank and the Rossland Food Bank are the market’s vital community partners.

“Last year this program supported about 200 people purchase direct from the farmer, at the market, fresh and delicious food,” Ironmonger said. “This program also provides a financial leg to the local agriculture producer which, in turn, supports local food security and sustainability. It’s a win win for all.”

READ MORE: Masks mandatory at Trail farmers market

READ MORE: Trail farmers market wins best in B.C. award


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailOutdoorsShop Local

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hospital investigating whether Alberta woman who died after AstraZeneca shot was turned away
Next story
Vancouver, Quebec shipyards to each get new heavy icebreaker, cost remains a mystery

Just Posted

Entrance to the Saturday market will be at Bay Avenue and Helena Street. The exit will be at the north end of the Esplanade on Eldorado Street. This pedestrian traffic measure, as well as handwashing and mandatory face masks, will be in place to meet provincial pandemic orders. Photo: Trail Community in Bloom
Farmers market returns Saturday in a new downtown Trail locale

The market opens May 8, and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along the City of Trail riverfront

Stuart Ashley Jones, 56, was at Grand Forks provincial court for sentencing on May 5, 2021. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks man shot by police during massive flood sentenced to house arrest

Stuart Ashley Jones was shot by a Grand Forks Mountie after ramming two police cruisers in May 2018

The Trail ambassador candidates are taking their talents to the stage Friday night, with the showcase culminating in the crowning of a new Miss Trail, Miss Trail Princess and Miss Congeniality. Photo: Trail Ambassador Programme
Miss Trail 2021 will be crowned Friday night

After the 2020 pageant was cancelled, seven candidates remained for this year’s event

Car rinse in Warfield circa 1966. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Who remembers this blast from the past?

Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

“And we can thank God and Mother Nature for such elegant and naturally occurring checks and balances to sustain life on earth,” writes Russ Babcock. Photo: Louis Maniquet on Unsplash
Letter: A message to teachers of our children

Letter to the Editor from Russ Babcock of Genelle

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Victoria police say the photo they circulated of an alleged cat thief was actually a woman taking her own cat to the vet. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Victoria police photo of suspected cat thief was just a woman with her own cat

Police learned the she didn’t steal Penelope the cat, and was actually taking her cat to the vet

(StudentAid BC)
B.C. says student loan websites back up after hack with no private data leaked

Hack happened late Sunday night

The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Louis S. St-Laurent sails past a iceberg in Lancaster Sound, Friday, July 11, 2008. The federal government is expected to end nearly two years of mystery today and reveal its plan to build a new, long overdue heavy icebreaker for the Canadian Coast Guard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver, Quebec shipyards to each get new heavy icebreaker, cost remains a mystery

Vancouver’s Seaspan Shipyards and Quebec-based Chantier Davie will each build an icebreaker for the coast guard

Findings indicate a culture of racism, misogyny and bullying has gripped the game with 64 per cent of people involved saying players bully others outside of the rink. (Pixabay)
Misogyny, racism and bullying prevalent across Canadian youth hockey, survey finds

56% of youth hockey players and coaches say disrespect to women is a problem in Canada’s sport

People line up outside an immunization clinic to get their Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Edmonton, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Hospital investigating whether Alberta woman who died after AstraZeneca shot was turned away

Woman was taken off life support 12 days after getting vaccine

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. Public health officials have focused efforts on the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C. reports first vaccine-induced blood clot; 684 new COVID cases Thursday

Two million vaccine doses reached, hospital cases down

Allayah Yoli Thomas had recently turned 12 years old when she died of a suspected drug overdose April 15. (Courtesy of Adriana Londono)
Suspected overdose death of Vancouver Island 12 year old speaks to lack of supports

Allayah Yoli Thomas was found dead by her friend the morning of April 15

More than 6,000 camping reservations in British Columbia were cancelled as a result of a provincial order limiting travel between health regions. (Unsplash)
1 in 4 camping reservations cancelled in B.C. amid COVID-19 travel restrictions

More than 6,500 BC Parks campsite reservations for between April 19 and May 25 have been revoked

Most Read