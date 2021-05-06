Farmers market returns Saturday in a new downtown Trail locale

The market opens May 8, and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along the City of Trail riverfront

Entrance to the Saturday market will be at Bay Avenue and Helena Street. The exit will be at the north end of the Esplanade on Eldorado Street. This pedestrian traffic measure, as well as handwashing and mandatory face masks, will be in place to meet provincial pandemic orders. Photo: Trail Community in Bloom

If you’re in the market for a joyful Mother’s Day gift, then look no further than downtown Trail on Saturday when the incrEDIBLE Farmers Market returns for another season.

There’s plenty of “new” to share about this outdoor venue which is celebrating its sixth year with a move southeast from Cedar Avenue to Trail’s scenic riverfront.

“Wowza, this is big change for us,” organizer Gina Ironmonger told the Trail Times. “We had outgrown Cedar Avenue and we needed to find another location to accommodate,” she said.

“It was actually a tough decision as the Cedar Avenue businesses have been so kind and really supportive with supplying water, power and all businesses have really been cheerleaders for us.”

incrEDIBLE Trail volunteers started this venture in 2016 with five to 10 “make, bake, and grow” vendors set up on the street block.

Popularity has grown in tandem with the demand for locally grown and raised foodstuffs.

“Now we expect between 30 and 50, diverse, high quality, vendors per market selling local product,” Ironmonger said. “And the city has been very helpful with some of the logistics on the move to the Esplanade.”

She says the beauty of the new location and what it has to offer right on the banks of the Columbia River is ideal; with a pathway to the Skywalk featuring Trail Community in Bloom flower gardens and benches, the Riverfront Centre in arm’s reach, and more.

“Most important, we love this new location because it gives us room for local make, bake grow vendors. All this and we are only a block from local business,” Ironmonger shared. “And when we get back to normal, oh my gosh, what a great venue for entertainment, activities, events, lunch in the park. Endless possibilities when friends and families can congregate again.”

She reminds all shoppers that one of the market’s primary considerations is to keep everyone safe, so COVID-19 protocols will be in place. This includes handwashing stations, mandatory mask wearing, and a limited point of entry and exit.

It’s important to note that pedestrian traffic must be controlled with only one entrance and only one exit.

For this reason, entrance into the market will be on Bay Avenue at Helena Street.

The designated exit will be at the north end of the Esplanade on Eldorado Street.

“The market grew because of all the support we received,” said Ironmonger. “And we give thanks to so many: public and private organizations; Lower Columbia residents and municipalities; the regional district; the City of Trail; as well as volunteers and service organizations that came out to support the Saturday events with extra labour required by COVID-19 protocols.”

The season opens with a Mother’s Day Garden Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with over 40 vendors providing fresh food and unique gifts for mothers and anyone else in the family.

The market is also an essential service that is key to food security. It supports local agricultural producers and, through the Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program, the market helps local lower income families, seniors and expectant mothers purchase fresh produce, meats, poultry and eggs direct from the farmer.

The Trail United Church Food Bank and the Rossland Food Bank are the market’s vital community partners.

“Last year this program supported about 200 people purchase direct from the farmer, at the market, fresh and delicious food,” Ironmonger said. “This program also provides a financial leg to the local agriculture producer which, in turn, supports local food security and sustainability. It’s a win win for all.”

READ MORE: Masks mandatory at Trail farmers market

READ MORE: Trail farmers market wins best in B.C. award



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailOutdoorsShop Local