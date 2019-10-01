Federal candidates’ schedules for the West Kootenays

A handy guide to when the candidates will be visiting our area

Candidates for Parliament are off and running throughout the huge South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding.

We asked the candidates to let us know when they’d be visiting the eastern half of the riding — the West Kootenay — during the campaign. Besides the formal debate and other events, all candidates will be canvassing voters while in the area. You can contact your local candidate’s office for more information.

Don’t forget, voting day is October 21.

Here are the major all-candidate’s debates happening in this area:

Wednesday, Oct. 9, Trail, 10 a.m., J.L. Crowe High School

Wednesday, Oct. 9, Castlegar, 7 p.m., Sandman Hotel — environment and community

Thursday, Oct. 10, Castlegar, 11:30 a.m, Selkirk College — environment and community

Thursday, Oct. 17, Nakusp, 7 p.m.

Richard Canning, New Democrat Party

Tuesday, Oct. 1, Slocan — Breakfast Meet and Greet @ 8:00am at Flaca’s

Sunday, Oct. 6, Trail/Castlegar — Unveiling of Beaver Creek Legacy Arbour @ 11 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6, Trail/Castlegar area — canvassing

Tuesday Oct. 8, Rossland — Afternoon coffee at Alpine Grind @ 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9, Trail — All-candidates meeting at J.L. Crowe @ 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9, Castlegar — All-candidates meeting at Sandman in Castlegar @ 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9, Warfield — at Zee’s Crepes @ 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10, Castlegar — All-candidates meeting at Selkirk College @ 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17, Nakusp — All-candidates meeting at Nakusp Seniors’ Hall @ 7 p.m.

Connie Denesiuk, Liberal Party

Wednesday, Oct. 9, Trail — All-candidates forum at JL Crowe Secondary School, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9, Castlegar — All-candidates forum at Sandman Inn @ 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10, Castlegar — All-candidates forum on climate at Selkirk College (Castlegar) 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17, Nakusp — Chamber all-candidates forum, Nakusp Seniors Hall @ 7 p.m.

Denesiuk will also travel throughout the riding canvassing residents.

Carolina Marie Hopkins, Independent

No list submitted

Tara Howse, Green Party

Tuesday, Oct. 8, Grand Forks — meeting Greenwood and Grand Forks students

Wednesday, Oct. 9, Trail – All-candidates meeting at J.L. Crowe Secondary School @ 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9, Castlegar — All-candidates climate debate Sandman Hotel, @ 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17, Nakusp — All-candidates forum, Nakusp Seniors’ Hall @ 7 p.m.

Helena Konanz, Conservative Party

Wednesday, Oct. 9, Trail — All-candidates meeting at J.L. Crowe Secondary School @ 10 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17, Nakusp — All-candidates forum, Nakusp Seniors’ Hall @ 7 p.m.

Sean Taylor, People’s Party

Tuesday, Oct. 8, Grand Forks — Grand Forks Secondary School forum, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9, Trail — All-candidates forum at J.L. Crowe Secondary High School, 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10, Castlegar — All-candidates forum, Selkirk College, Castlegar, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

