People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The federal Liberal cabinet is considering whether to renew COVID-19 vaccine mandates and mandatory random testing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The federal Liberal cabinet is considering whether to renew COVID-19 vaccine mandates and mandatory random testing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Federal Liberals weighing whether to lift remaining COVID-19 travel measures

Measures currently in place set to expire at the end of September

The federal Liberal cabinet is considering whether to renew COVID-19 vaccine mandates and mandatory random testing for travellers.

The current measures are set to expire at the end of the month.

A senior government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss matters not made public says no decision has been made.

The federal government has gradually scaled back COVID-19 travel restrictions over the course of the spring and summer, as booster shots became more widely available in Canada.

Public health officials and infectious disease experts have warned of a potentially large wave of new COVID-19 cases this fall.

But the Public Health Agency of Canada has also said the country is transitioning to a new, more sustainable phase of the pandemic.

RELATED: Travel industry braces for busy winter season as Canadian travellers ready for sun

RELATED: Canada suspends random COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travellers at airports

Coronavirusfederal governmenttravelvaccines

Previous story
Sentencing hearing delayed for harasser of B.C. teen Amanda Todd

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters fell 5-0 to the Cranbrook Bucks in their final exhibition game on Saturday, and will kick off the 2022-23 BCHL season in Penticton versus the Vees Friday, Sept. 23. Photo: Jim Bailey
Smoke Eaters open season versus Vees

L-R: Angelika Brunner, constituency assistant for Kootenay-West MLA Katrine Conroy; Myrt Servatius, Kootenay South Métis Society, president; Robert Cacchioni, Trail council; Carol Dobie, councillor incumbent for Trail; Toni Driutti, SD20 Area 3 ; Talia Verigin, SD20 Area I/J; Catherine Zaitsoff, incumbent trustee, chair SD20; incumbent Area 5 trustee Gordon Smith; Katherine Shearer, superintendent SD20; Trail (Area 4) trustee incumbents Mark Wilson and Terry Hanik. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Ground breaks for new elementary school in Trail

“As I shared my book with family and friends, Sam King, librarian at the Trail and District Public Library, suggested I donate a copy to the Trail Museum and Archives, so I did.,” Beth said. L-R: Addison Oberg, archivist, Trail Museum and Archives; author Elizabeth Truant; Sam King, adult services librarian, Trail library. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Quiet days of pandemic had Trail author writing about life

Paying It Forward: The metal art piece was donated to residents, families and workers in Poplar Ridge Pavilion. Photo: Sheri Regnier
‘Gratitude’ gifted to health-care workers at hospital in Trail