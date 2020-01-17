Plans for Castlegar FedEx facility. (City of Castlegar documents)

FedEx distribution centre coming to Castlegar

Development permit for ground facility before council next week.

Suspense over what is going to be built first on the land near the West Kootenay Regional Airport is finally over.

A development permit application will be before city council Monday night for a FedEx ground distribution centre and offices.

The development has been in the works for quite a while, but has been handled by a third party. City officials have kept FedEx’s name out of previous documents and conversations, explaining to the News that the company planning to build didn’t what to be named until it was sure the project would go forward.

The city accepted a $695,000 offer on the land in April 2019.

PREVIOUS: City of Castlegar gets offer on airport lands

A zoning amendment went through city council in Aug. 2019 to pave the way for larger warehouses to be built on the section of land slated for the distribution centre.

The new facility will be approximately 10,000 sq. ft. in size on a 3.38 acre lot.

RELATED: Package handling facility and other offers provokes Castlegar airport road upgrades

FedEx distribution centre coming to Castlegar

Development permit for ground facility before council next week.

