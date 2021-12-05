A home has its foundation ripped away by the Coquihalla River near Hope, B.C., Thursday, December 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Financial assistance for flood-ravaged households, businesses expanded to cover more of B.C.

Approved claims between $1,000 and $300,000 will be covered up to 80%

Disaster flood assistance for flood-affected households in B.C. has been expanded to cover more of the province.

The funds will be available to people who were affected by flooding and landslides between Nov. 14 to Dec. 2, 2021, and now includes the northwest, southwest, central, southeast areas of the province and Vancouver Island. Homeowners, residential tenants, business owners, farm owners, and charitable organizations who were not able to get insurance to cover their losses are eligible for claim amounts between $1,000 and $300,000, with up to 80 per cent covered once approved.

Emergency Management BC will accept applications until March 3, 2022.

