Financial boost available for certain Greater Trail causes

Funding is for eligible organizations that help the region’s most vulnerable

Financial succor is headed this way for Greater Trail community organizations struggling to stay afloat after pandemic precautions forced them to shutdown and/or diverted contributions for these local good works.

It’s important to note that many of these local causes, run mostly by volunteers, are critical points of service for the community’s most vulnerable.

With that in mind, the federal government recently announced a $350M Emergency Community Support Fund (Fund) to help ensure that if Canadians need the support of a community organization, it will be there for them.

The program opened for applications on Tuesday, May 19.

The Canadian Red Cross, Community Foundations of Canada and United Way Centraide Canada have all received money, to be distributed as grants, saying they “applaud the federal government’s move to support the country’s most vulnerable populations who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”

“We look forward to collaborating with partners and charities via our respective networks to swiftly implement the Fund in our local communities,” the organizations stated collectively.

“Together we will work to ensure that rapid relief reaches those that need it most, and that no one is left behind. The new Fund will provide a much-needed boost to organizations on the front lines.”

On the local horizon, the Le Roi Foundation (LCF) the Red Cross and the United Way of Trail and District (United Way) announced they are proud to support this important investment in immediate communities.

The Le Roi Foundation has been allocated $40,000 by Community Foundations of Canada to disburse in the geographic area they cover.

LCF President Scott Daniels, says he foresees the foundation receiving many applications for aid.

“Since the foundation’s first granting year, 2008, the Le Roi Community Foundation has supported the communities of Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Montrose, Fruitvale and Areas A and B … with 181 grants – to dozens of local charities – and scholarships totalling $350,000,” Daniels told the Times.

“The LCF is already aware of a number of organizations who are in need and who will likely be applying for funds.”

To clarify, applications are made through the Community Foundations of Canada web portal, and the LCF is provided with the applicants for review and then making recommendations for funding. The application deadline is July 28.

“A priority for this funding is to get it promptly into the hands of those who need it most,” said Daniels. “The LCF volunteers are asked to review applications on a weekly basis, and to accelerate moving funds promptly, we will be transferring funds using electronic fund transfers between banks.”

For more information on this program and how to apply, visit the LCF website, www.LeRoiFoundation.com.

Naomi McKimmie, United Way executive director, says this organization will tentatively be announcing its successful applications on July 15, with funding going out that week.

“Organizations providing frontline services to vulnerable populations impacted by COVID-19 are eligible to apply, including registered charities, and other qualified donees,” explained McKimmie. “United Way has not established a minimum or maximum grant amount. We will be issuing grants based on the proposed services, associated amounts requested and overall demand.”

The United Way has a dedicated page on its website, www.uwtraildistrict.org, where local organizations and qualified donees can find all the information related to the Fund and how to apply.

The deadline to apply to the United Way is June 19 at 4 p.m.

“Some local programs are not active at this time due to their meeting place being closed, others because of not being able to do the proper social distancing required,” McKimmie said. “I cannot quote any one particular organization but I know that many have concerns about what it will all look like moving forward.”

Information and application details for the Canadian Red Cross are available online at www.redcross.ca.

CoronavirusLocal News