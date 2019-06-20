‘Find-My-iPhone’ comes in handy for Trail RCMP

Theft of $1,000 cash and personal papers from an unlocked car in the mall lot serve another reminder that, no matter where a vehicle is parked in Greater Trail, doors should be locked.

This crime of opportunity, which happened June 14 shortly after 5 p.m., was one of three reported to the Trail and Greater District RCMP over two days last week.

In addition to the money, a British Columbia identification card, immigration documents, and a United Kingdom birth certificate were stolen from the vehicle while the occupants were inside Waneta Plaza.

“The owner of the items is seeking assistance in the return of any of the documentation, if anyone should come across them,” Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich advised earlier this week.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the documents is encouraged to contact the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

Then, on Saturday night at approximately 11:30 p.m., police received a report of three males breaking into unlocked vehicles on Kootenay Avenue in Fruitvale.

“The RCMP attended and located the three teenage males,” Wicentowich confirmed. “The three teenagers were found to be in possession of a suspected stolen roll of nickels taken from an unlocked truck. The investigation into the matter continues,” he said.

“The RCMP remind the public to lock their vehicles and secure their personal belongings from their vehicles.”

Another reported offence, this one involving theft of a wallet and a cell phone, was called into the Trail detachment Saturday morning.

This case, however, resulted in charges after police tracked down the alleged thief through the use of smart technology.

“On June 15 … the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP received a report from a Trail resident that his wallet and cell phone were stolen during his garage sale in the 3000 block of Marigold Drive,” Wicentowich explained.

“The wallet and cell phone was allegedly stolen by a 52-year old male during the sale of a secondhand dishwasher to the male and his 78-year-old mother.”

The RCMP used the “Find-My-iPhone App” installed on the victim’s cell phone to locate the alleged perpetrator as well as the missing phone and wallet.

Police returned the cell phone and wallet to the owner.

The RCMP will pursue Possession of Property Obtained by Crime against the suspect, and he is scheduled for a first appearance in Rossland Provincial Court on Sept. 12.

Police dealt with another offence early Saturday, but this one involved a break and enter into a popular Warfield facility.

“The Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report of a break, enter, and theft of candy from the Warfield Centennial Pool,” said Wicentowich. “RCMP attended the scene and conducted a forensic scene examination. The investigation is ongoing.”

Other police briefs:

• June 14, Greater Trail RCMP and West Kootenay Traffic Services conducted a check stop on Bluebird Road, in Fruitvale. Police checked upwards of 50 vehicles. Several warnings were issued, including a 3-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and a violation ticket for Driving Contrary to Restriction.

• June 15, Greater Trail RCMP conducted an investigation into the alleged impaired driving of a woman, 58, on Pine Avenue in Trail. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and failed a roadside breath test administered by the RCMP officer. She was issued a 90-day Immediate Driving Prohibition and her vehicle is impounded for 30 days.

• June 15, Greater Trail RCMP received a report of a small dog locked inside a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. The complainant was concerned that the dog may overheat inside the vehicle in the hot summer weather. The dog owner and truck had departed the scene before the arrival of the RCMP. Police remind the public to not leave their pets inside their vehicles during the hot summer months as it can cause serious harm or death to their animals.