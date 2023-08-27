Fire captain reports ‘close call’ for downtown Trail church

Firefighters were at the Pine Avenue scene in 4 minutes

St. Andrew’s Anglican Church is located on the corner of Pine Avenue and Eldorado Street in downtown Trail. Photo: Facebook

Police are investigating a fire discovered early Saturday in a downtown Trail church.

Three members of Station 374 Trail responded to a fire alarm that went off in St. Andrew’s Anglican Church shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

“Upon arrival, crews discovered smoke coming from the back stairwell,” Captain Grant Tyson reports.

He says fortunately the church’s fire alarm was activated as smoke had filled the building.

“Early detection and quick response time saved this building from serious damage.”

