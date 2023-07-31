Fire crews monitoring site of suspicious wildland fire south of Castlegar

Castlegar fire crews are continuing to monitor a wildland fire that began early Sunday morning, south of Castlegar.
The Castlegar Fire Department was alerted to the fire at 3:42 a.m. on Aug. 30 when someone in the area called 9-1-1 after hearing the sound of crackling in a forested area of Fairview.
When CFD arrived on scene less than 10 minutes later, the fire was approximately 100 metres by 200 metres.
Deputy Fire Chief Nick Ahlfeld says the fire is “suspicious in nature.”
Ahlfeld said the fire was considered contained about 11 hours later, around 4:30 p.m. and mop-up efforts continued through the evening.
He credits the quick response and the crew for minimizing the growth of the fire.
On Monday morning, crews returned to the scene to monitor the fire and discovered a few remaining hot spots.
“It will probably be a couple days worth of coming back every day just to check,” said Ahlfeld.
CFD is under contract with the Regional District of Central Kootenay to provide fire protection services for Fairview.
betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
B.C. Wildfires 2023castlegarCentral Kootenay Regional District