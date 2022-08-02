Fire destroys Robson home

Fire destroyed a Robson home Aug. 1. Photo: Bailey Matteucci Fire destroyed a Robson home Aug. 1. Photo: Bailey Matteucci Firefighters trying to cool down while fighting a house fire in Robson on Aug. 1. Photo: Robson Fire Department

About 35 firefighters spent B.C. Day battling a house fire in Robson.

A two-story home at 3974 Broadwater Road was fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke when the Robson Fire Department (RFD) arrived on scene shortly before 6 p.m. on Aug. 1, according to RFD Chief Jeff Grant.

Crews and apparatus from the Ootischenia and Pass Creek Fire Departments also attended the fire.

Grant says they were able to contain the fire to the structure itself, but that the home was a total loss.

“It was a tremendous loss for the family,” said Grant.

The local temperature was 38 C when the call came in and Grant said ensuring fire crews remained healthy and hydrated was a priority. It also required extra man power to accomplish.

Crews had the blaze knocked down in about an hour, but it took about five hours to douse completely.

No one was injured in the fire.

