Fire destroys trailer in Rossland

A family is out thousands of dollars after a fire destroyed their trailer on Sept.5 near the 800 block of Monte Vista Drive in Rossland.

The incident occurred at around 5:55 a.m. when a man was smoking a cigarette and it caught fire to other material in the trailer.

“This incident was deemed accidental and arson isn’t suspected,” said Trail and Greater District RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“It was actually his parent’s home, so this was quite sad for the entire family.”

Vehicles parked on the property were also damaged from the fire.

The entire family managed to exit the trailer safely before it became engulfed in flames.

Extinguishing trailer fires can prove to be a challenge, according to Wicentowich.

“These trailers are hard to put out because they’re typically made of synthetic material,” said Wicentowich.

“Fires also burn really hot in them because they often have a low fire rating.”

Wicentowich commended the local fire department for containing the blaze and not letting it spread to other trailers.

The trailer was reportedly uninsured and it’s still unknown if the family will build another one.

