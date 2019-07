A commuter stopped to take a picture of the burning vehicle Saturday morning. No one was injured in the incident. Photo by: Nel Vandergaag

Firefighters from Genelle and Trail were called out to the scene of a car fire on Highway 22 on Saturday morning.

The vehicle was reported on fire at about 10:20 a.m. just north of the Birchbank golf course.

The fire was contained to the vehicle and did not spread into nearby shrubs and trees. No one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.