The 9-1-1 came in shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, reported Acting Captain Lee De Pellegrin. (Trail Times file photo)

Trail house fire sends one person to hospital

19 firefighters from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to the call

A kitchen fire in downtown Trail sent one person to the hospital on Sunday.

Acting Captain Lee De Pellegrin says the call of a structure fire came into the regional department shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10.

Flames broke out in the kitchen area of a residence located on the 1600 block of Cedar Avenue, he reported.

“(The) initial three-member crew found heavy smoke and fire in the kitchen,” De Pelligren said. “And (they) made an offensive attack to confine the fire to the kitchen area.”

Eleven firefighters from Station 374 Trail and eight members from Station 372 Warfield responded. The fire was listed as “under control” by 1:40 p.m.

“The home sustained heavy smoke damage,” he added. “One person was taken to KBRH (Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital) with smoke inhalation.

