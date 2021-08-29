Fire in Trail Gulch early Friday

Smoke was showing from the second floor window reports Captain Greg Ferraby

Sirens could be heard in the Trail Gulch Friday morning when firefighters were called to an alarm a few blocks from the regional station.

A four-person crew from Station 374 responded to the fire alarm at 486 Rossland Ave. just before 10 a.m.

“They arrived on scene to smoke showing from the second floor of the building,” Kootenay Boundary Captain Greg Ferraby reported. “The fire was quickly contained and the building was turned over to the building owner.”

The incident was under control within 15 minutes.

According to Ferraby’s Aug. 27 report, the cause is under investigation by regional fire rescue.

A Google map search shows the Trail Gulch Store is located at the aforementioned address.

About Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue:

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue is a full service department created in 1982 as a regional fire service with six fire stations. The six fire stations provide overlapping coverage for our large fire protection area protecting approximately 25,000 residents.

The department serves Lower Columbia communities including Electoral Areas A and B/Lower Columbia-Old Glory from fire halls in Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Genelle, Montrose, and Fruitvale.



