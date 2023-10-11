Fire Prevention Week: Cooking safety starts with you

Fire Prevention Week 2023 works to educate everyone about simple but important safety actions to take when cooking. Photo: Unsplash

“Cooking safety starts with you. Pay attention to fire prevention.”

This is the message for Fire Prevention Week, which runs from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14.

For more than 100 years, fire departments across North America have teamed up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week — to promote annual campaigns, like this year’s cooking safety advisory.

The 2023 campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take when cooking to keep themselves and those around them safe.

According to NFPA, cooking is a leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries, and unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths.

Tips to help reduce the risk of a cooking fire:

1. Watch what you heat. Always keep a close eye on what you are cooking. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

2. Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove. Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

3. Have a “kid- and pet-free zone” of at least three feet (one meter) around the stove or grill and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on Oct. 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage, killed more than 250 people, and left another 100,000 people homeless.

The conflagration destroyed more than 17,400 structures and burned more than 2,000 acres of land.

In May 1919, at the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 23rd annual meeting in Ottawa, at the invitation of the Dominion Fire Prevention Association, resolutions were passed urging governments in the United States and Canada to support a campaign for a common Fire Prevention Day.

Fire Prevention Day expanded to Fire Prevention Week in 1922, and the nonprofit NFPA has officially sponsored Fire Prevention Week ever since.

During Fire Prevention Week members of the public, including children, adults and teachers, learn how to stay safe in case of a fire.

During the week, firefighters traditionally provide lifesaving public education in an effort to decrease casualties caused by fire.

To learn more Fire Prevention Week and cooking safety, visit www.fpw.org.

For fire safety fun for kids, visit sparky.org.

firefightersKootenay Boundary Regional District