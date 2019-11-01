Firefighters extinguish one of the training fires set in a building. The training, which was held near the chain-up area in the Gulch, is designed to help firefighters determine causes of fires. Guy Bertrand photo

Firefighter training in Trail Gulch on Friday, smoke visible

Two-day training course underway

Locals are being advised that smoke will be visible near the Gulch turnaround today (Friday, Nov 1).

On Friday and Saturday, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue will be completing fire investigation training for some of their members.

The course includes two days of practical training where firefighters burn 8’ x 8’ x 8’ cubicles, then investigate the cause.

The burning of the props will take place west of the fire hall adjacent to the brake check on Friday morning.

Over the last nine weeks firefighters have completed an intensive online course.

The practical skills learned over this weekend will complete their certification as NFPA 1033 Fire Cause and Origin Investigators.

Additionally, this course is one of course of five in their work towards Fire Officer II certification.

Conducting the live fire burns allows:

· Firefighters to observe the fire scene conditions

· Preserve the fire scene integrity throughout fire suppression

· Establish security and control of scene and evidence

· Coordinate inter-agency activities

· Process evidence

· Document and present findings as required


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Guy Bertrand photo

Previous story
Three-year-old boy stabbed in Winnipeg to be taken off life support

Just Posted

Firefighter training in Trail Gulch on Friday, smoke visible

Two-day training course underway

Trail tulips help a global cause

Rotarians show support for polio eradication

Rossland fundraiser seeks to build shelter for ‘living legend’

Local man to help Garry Camozzi, a friend, who’s fallen on hard times

$1.5M secured for product expansion in Trail

Fenix Advanced Materials is a clean technology company located in Trail

City of Trail seeks Victim Services report

Program works closely with the RCMP for people experiencing trauma

VIDEO: Dog found suffering in woods finds fur-ever home in Greater Victoria

‘She’s really happy and healthy,’ the Hope’s new owner says

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Man who died from Okanagan RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says

Family have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna.

‘Orcas are not for entertainment:’ Activist plans to disrupt West Coast whale watching

Victoria man plans to demonstrate with his 75-foot vessel Seaquarium’s Shame in the Salish Sea

B.C. company files patent for real-life Harry Potter ‘Invisibility Cloak’

Previously developed state of the art camo wear

Couple missing for days in Kootenay backcountry found after stomping ‘HELP’ into snow

Catherine Gibbons, 22, and Damon Brodeur, 24, were missing for nearly a week

Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

B.C., Yukon wait for U.S. states to make daylight time permanent

Most Read