Firefighters put out truck fire in Fruitvale

Firefighters were called out to a truck fire in Fruitvale at 2 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 20) morning.
Seven crew members from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue’s (KBRFR) Trail and Fruitvale stations responded to the 2:20 a.m. call on Old Salmo Road.
According to the KBRFR release, a flatbed truck full of firewood was ablaze and threatening nearby structures.
Crews extinguished the fire with foam and water, stopping it from spreading. The incident was under control by 2:41 a.m.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
