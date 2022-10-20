Firefighters put out truck fire in Fruitvale

Regional fire and rescue was called to a fire on Old Salmo Road early Thursday morning

Firefighters were called out to a truck fire in Fruitvale at 2 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 20) morning.

Seven crew members from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue’s (KBRFR) Trail and Fruitvale stations responded to the 2:20 a.m. call on Old Salmo Road.

According to the KBRFR release, a flatbed truck full of firewood was ablaze and threatening nearby structures.

Crews extinguished the fire with foam and water, stopping it from spreading. The incident was under control by 2:41 a.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Read: Kootenay Boundary firefighters execute rope rescue in downtown Trail



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

firefightersKootenay Boundary Regional District