First responders attend vehicle rollover near Trail mall

The call came into regional fire rescue at 10:06 a.m. Dec. 16

Traffic was slowed for a short while near the Trail mall this morning as first responders attended a single vehicle rollover.

Captain Rick Morris, from regional fire rescue, says the emergency call of a MVI (motor vehicle incident) came into Station 374 Trail minutes after 10 a.m. Thursday.

Eight first responders from the Trail station were on scene — described as Highway 3B near Rock Island — within minutes. The crew stayed on site for about one hour.

Morris says two patients were quickly extricated from the vehicle and left in the care of BC ambulance attendants.

The cause of the rollover is undetermined at this time.


