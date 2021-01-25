First responders called to accident scene near Genelle

Regional first responders were called to Highway 22 near Genelle early Monday after two vehicles went into the ditch.
Acting Caption Clay Alderson says five firefighters/first responders attended the scene shortly after 7:30 a.m.
He lists the incident as “under control” by 8 a.m.
BC Ambulance and the Trail and Greater District RCMP also responded.
While Alderson didn’t report on the condition of the drivers/vehicle occupants or possible injuries, he did say they were in the care of ambulance attendants.
The incident is under investigation by the RCMP.
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter