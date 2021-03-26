Kootenay Boundary fire and rescue

First responders douse grass fire, attend MVI on Thursday afternoon

Kootenay Boundary fire and rescue attended their second grass fire in a week, and it’s only March

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue responded to a grass fire in Genelle, then a motor vehicle accident in Sunningdale on Thursday afternoon.

Five firefighters from Trail Station 374 were called to 2nd Ave and Medego Dr. in Genelle at 2:14 p.m. to a grass fire.

The fire crew had it under control by 2:40 p.m.

“The fire was contained by alert neighbours, and fully extinguished when fire department personelle arrived,” said captain Grant Tyson in a release. “Regional Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone to properly discard of smoking material. It is only March and this is our second grass fire in the last week.”

In a separate incident, at 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Trail Station attended a two vehicle accident on Charles Lake Dr. near Gyro Park.

The BC Ambulance Services and RCMP also responded. There were no serious injuries and the MVI is under investigation by the Trail RCMP, while Kootenay Boundary fire and rescue is determining the cause of the grass fire.

City of TrailKootenay Boundary Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ship still stuck in Suez Canal as backlog grows to 150 other ships
Next story
Vaccine distribution ramping up as 11% of Canadians get first shots: Ottawa

Just Posted

The Supreme Court of Canada. Photo: Supreme Court of Canada photo gallery
Nelson snowbank injury case heard in Supreme Court of Canada

Decisions 2015 lawsuit have been appealed twice

Teck Trail Operations reported an ammonia leak early Friday morning
Teck Trail reports ammonia leak

Teck says there are no environmental impacts and no impact to the community

Waneta and Seven Mile Dams Hydro-Grants-in-Lieu reserve will help fund Beaver Valley Parks and East Transit Service projects. Photo: Jim Bailey
Greater Trail communities access Dam reserves for major projects

RDKB okays $350,000 in Dam funding for Beaver Valley Parks and East Transit Service projects

Close to 30 vehicles with supporters turned out at the 100-Rosslanders who care presentation at Red Mountain.
Rotary hosts ‘100 Rosslanders Who Care’ presentation

Rossland Society for Environmental Action awarded grand prize at the Rotary fundraiser

Elizabeth Guentert Bay demonstrates with supporters of the Boundary Forest Watershed Stewardship Society at the Forest March. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Demonstrators meet at Grand Forks’ Forest March

Concerned Boundary citizens picketed Gyro Park with signs calling for sustainable logging

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Hotel Zed Victoria. (Hotel Zed Victoria/Facebook)
Child suffers potentially life-threatening injuries at Victoria hotel pool

Emergency crews responded to Hotel Zed Wednesday evening

Comox Valley RCMP responded to a home north of Courtenay Thursday following an incident with an SPCA officer. File photo
B.C. man arrested after SPCA visit sparks shooting, standoff on Vancouver Island

Reports indicate police were called to the home following a visit by an SPCA investigator

Up to 75 per cent of Indigenous people living on-reserve in B.C. do not hold a valid driver’s licence, according a UBCIC discussion paper. (Pixabay.com)
First Nations leaders seek removal of roadblocks in B.C.’s driver’s licensing system

Barriers documented in new discussion paper

Glen Assoun, the Nova Scotia man who spent almost 17 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, stands outside Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, July 12, 2019. A police watchdog in British Columbia will investigate whether RCMP in Nova Scotia broke the law when they destroyed evidence in the case of Glen Assoun, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1999. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. watchdog to investigate whether police broke the law in Glen Assoun case

He spent nearly 17 years in prison for a murder conviction the Supreme Court overturned in 2019

Orange Shirt Day founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad is hoping Bill C-5, to establish Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will pass in the House of Commons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange Shirt Day Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

“It’s time to do the right thing,” said founder, executive director Phyllis Webstad

Alexis Coughlan of Abbotsford is questioning why the paramedics took so long and why the firefighters from down the street were not dispatched when her two-year-old son Milo was having a seizure. (Submitted photo)
With a firehall down the street, B.C. mom questions response time for son’s seizure

Alexis Coughlan wonders why firefighters just down the street weren’t called before paramedics

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s rising COVID-19 infection rate hits 800 for Thursday

191 more positive tests for coronavirus variants of concern

B.C. company, Inno Lifecare, is manufacturing the first N95 respirators approved for sale by Health Canada in its Tri-City facility. It made a million in its first week of production. (Provided)
B.C. company 1st in Canada authorized to sell N95 masks made in-house

After 1 million masks made in first week of production, the company’s eyes are set on a contract with the B.C. government

Most Read