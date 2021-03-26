First responders douse grass fire, attend MVI on Thursday afternoon

Kootenay Boundary fire and rescue attended their second grass fire in a week, and it’s only March

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue responded to a grass fire in Genelle, then a motor vehicle accident in Sunningdale on Thursday afternoon.

Five firefighters from Trail Station 374 were called to 2nd Ave and Medego Dr. in Genelle at 2:14 p.m. to a grass fire.

The fire crew had it under control by 2:40 p.m.

“The fire was contained by alert neighbours, and fully extinguished when fire department personelle arrived,” said captain Grant Tyson in a release. “Regional Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone to properly discard of smoking material. It is only March and this is our second grass fire in the last week.”

In a separate incident, at 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Trail Station attended a two vehicle accident on Charles Lake Dr. near Gyro Park.

The BC Ambulance Services and RCMP also responded. There were no serious injuries and the MVI is under investigation by the Trail RCMP, while Kootenay Boundary fire and rescue is determining the cause of the grass fire.

