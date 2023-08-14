Hullo ferries are docked in Nanaimo this morning as the first two sailings of the day have been cancelled due to windy conditions and possible effects of a power outage last night. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Hullo ferries are docked in Nanaimo this morning as the first two sailings of the day have been cancelled due to windy conditions and possible effects of a power outage last night. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

First sailings for new B.C. foot ferry cancelled on windy morning

Inaugaral Vancouver/Nanaimo run off, Hullo assessing its systems after Nanaimo power outage

The first day of planned fast foot-passenger ferry service between Nanaimo and Vancouver has started with cancelled sailings.

The first two Hullo ferries sailings of the morning on Monday, Aug. 14, have been cancelled due to strong winds and a power outage the previous night, according to a press release from the company. Monday’s 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. sailings have been cancelled.

A statement from Alastair Caddick, Hullo’s chief executive officer, noted that a power outage late last night caused a loss of power to the berth and the vessels, so the company is assessing its systems to ensure safety and reliability. The company is also pointing to “gale force winds” over the Strait of Georgia.

“While we recognize the anticipation and excitement surrounding our early sailings, our commitment to ensuring an impeccably safe voyage for our passengers is unwavering,” Caddick said. “As Hullo sets its course in these initial months, we are adopting a deliberately conservative stance, with the safety and well-being of our passengers steering our decisions.”

The company is continuing to monitor the weather forecast and service notices will be posted at www.hullo.com.

RELATED: Nanaimo-Vancouver foot-passenger ferry service set to sail

RELATED: Hullo fast ferries to begin Nanaimo-Vancouver service


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Transportation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man injured after stranger shoots him in face at Surrey bus stop
Next story
B.C. PhD with terminal cancer presented degree in groundbreaking house call

Just Posted

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue was on scene as a fire burned close to local businesses on the Warfield hill on Hwy. 3B near Trail. Photos: Jim Bailey
Update: Wildfire near Trail under control

Nelson’s Dinosaur Fight is one of three acts playing at Music in the Park, along with Baker Street Blues, and Andrew Allen. The Night Market will also join the fun this Thursday, Aug. 17 at Gyro Park in Trail. Photo: contributed
Trail’s Music in the Park hosts another IncrEdible Night Market

(File photo)
Extreme temperatures hitting B.C.’s Interior

Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com
Trail RCMP seek public help to locate wanted man