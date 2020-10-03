BC Election 2020. BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, BC NDP leader John Horgan, and BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau. (File)

Six candidates running in Kootenay West riding

The Kootenay West riding includes Castlegar, Trail, Rossland, Slocan, New Denver and Nakusp

The deadline for candidate nominations in the upcoming provincial election has passed and the Kootenay West riding will have six names on the ballot.

Glen Byle (Conservative), Katrine Conroy (NDP), Andrew Duncan (Green) Corbin Kelley (Liberal), Fletcher Quince (Independent) and Ed Varney (Independent) will all by vying for the one Kootenay West seat on Oct. 24.

Black Press has reached out to all of the candidates for brief biographies. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Katrine Conroy — BC NDP

Katrine Conroy has represented the West Kootenays as MLA since 2005. Since 2017 she has been British Columbia’s Minister of Children and Family Development, as well as Minister Responsible for the Columbia Basin Trust, Columbia Power Corporation and the Columbia River Treaty.

While in opposition Katrine was the caucus whip in addition to being spokesperson for Seniors, Interior Economic Development, Labour, Columbia Power Corporation, Columbia Basin Trust and the Columbia River Treaty.

Katrine had a varied career before becoming an MLA. She was one of B.C.’s first female power engineers, and has worked as an early childhood educator, executive director of a multi-service non-profit agency, a college instructor, and a small business person.

Together with her husband Ed, Katrine raised 4 children and has 9 grandchildren and for 42 years has lived on their ranch in Pass Creek.

Corbin Kelley — BC Liberal Party

While I may only be 19 years old, I am still passionate about politics and especially the future of our beautiful province.

Born in Kamloops and growing up in Vernon I have deep roots in the interior, and I fondly remember coming to the Kootenays for summer holidays. I am now studying political science and economics at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops. One thing politics has taught me is you should always be open to learning and understand that no one is right 100 per cent of the time.

Though I wish I lived in one of the many beautiful communities in our riding, I do not. However, I believe that makes me an even better listener as I do not come here with my own biases. I am excited to meet the people of Kootenay West.

