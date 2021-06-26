Five people arrested in West Trail for alleged drug trafficking

Police arrested five people last week following the investigation of an alleged West Trail drug ring.
The afternoon of Thursday, June 24, Trail and Greater District RCMP executed a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act on a residence and recreational vehicle in the 1000-block of Birch Avenue.
“RCMP officers conducted an investigation into alleged drug trafficking believed to be occurring from the recreational vehicle and residence,” RCMP spokesperson Madonna Saunderson reported in a Friday news brief.
”Five people were arrested at the residence and two were taken into police custody.”
A small amount of a substance, suspected to be an illicit street drug, was seized during the search.
The investigation is ongoing.
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter