Five storey seniors development proposed for Trail

Senior development to go to public hearing at next council on Dec. 13

An architectural rendering of proposed senior development near Birchwood Drive in Trail.

A 45-unit seniors housing development proposal within the City of Trail passed its first municipal hurdle last week.

During the Nov. 22 Trail council meeting, the panel gave first and second readings to the rezoning applications put forth by Cezary Ksiazek (CK) Construction.

The Rossland builder purchased the land earlier this year and has applied to rezone the property from single family and two family residential to high-density residential to build the age 55-plus seniors condominium.

“It’s good news,” said Ksiazek. “So first and second reading was done for the senior housing in Trail, we’ll go to public hearing and hopefully we can start building. Trail needs seniors housing.”

The five-acre parcel of land is accessed off of Birchwood and Devito Drives above Waneta Plaza. The proposed five-story condo will house three one-bedroom units, 23 one-bedroom units with den, 10 two-bedroom units, four two-bedroom with den, and five three-bedroom units.

The development will include underground parking for 28 vehicles, and surface parking for another 31.

An increase in traffic is a concern, however, the development falls in line with the housing needs assessment brought forward in “House and Home — RDKB Housing Needs” and will create much needed affordable units for Trail’s aging population. And it is in walking distance of most amenities.

One concern brought up by Coun. Sandy Santori, and asked of Corporate Administrator Michelle McIsaac, was how it could be assured that those moving into the future properties will indeed be over 55 years of age.

McIsaac responded, saying that bylaws in the strata would restrict tenancy to those over 55.

Residents may also consider forming a seniors association to ensure that only Greater Trail residents can buy or rent the properties.

With the cost of housing ever increasing, affordable retirement units will look very appealing to those living in the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan.

“There are more than 1,000 people age 65 or over in Trail,” said Ksiazek. “Seniors can sell their homes, young families can buy them, and this will allow seniors to stay in Trail.”

CK Construction bought the land from Rikhi Development/Sherjay Construction that in Dec. 2020 had applied via a subdivision application to create a number of single and two family residential parcels compatible with the existing development situated along Birchwood Drive and Devito Drive.

An amendment to the city’s Official Community Plan is also required to change the designation of the property from Single Detached Residential to Multiple Residential.

A public hearing will be held at the Dec. 13 city council meeting.

