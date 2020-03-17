Fixes coming for Butler Park raquet courts

City of Trail receives $135,000 from Columbia Basin Trust

The City of Trail will rebuild the tennis and pickleball courts in Butler Park with support from Columbia Basin Trust.

If you want to have fun hitting balls under the open sky in Trail, Butler Park is a great place to go.

Not only does it have an impressive baseball facility, but it’s home to the city’s only free, public outdoor tennis and pickleball courts.

The City of Trail will soon be giving these courts new life with the support of $135,000 from Columbia Basin Trust.

“The courts are enjoyed for free by many individuals, families and groups,” says the city’s Trisha Davison.

“The Parks and Recreation Department offers programs and services to teach people how to play these two sports, and school groups come and use the space as part of their physical education programs,” she said.

“Continuing to ensure that recreational opportunities exist in the community, that are unstructured and are free to the public to use, supports the principles of creating a healthy community.”

The six popular courts will be completely rebuilt.

Activities involve replacing the playing surface to eliminate its many cracks, improving court spacing, improving the delineation between the sports to enhance player safety and developing new access points to the two activities.

“We support projects that encourage people to get active and enjoy recreation in the region’s outdoor spaces,” said Will Nixon, Columbia Basin Trust senior manager, delivery of benefits.

“Projects like this impact individuals’ well-being and contribute to robust and vibrant communities.”

The Trust supports recreation and physical activity in the region in many ways.

For example, it offers grants to enhance trails, as well as the Basin PLAYS initiative, which supports youth sport and physical literacy. Learn more at ourtrust.org/recreation.

For 25 years, Columbia Basin Trust has been supporting your ideas and efforts. The organization is renewing its strategic plan and wants to hear from residents.

To join the conversation and imagine the future of #basinlife, visit imagine.ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.


Columbia Basin

