Fixes coming to key East Trail service agency building

A building that houses a key East Trail service agency is about to get an efficiency makeover with help from Columbia Basin Trust (Trust).

Trail FAIR (Family and Individual Resource) Society was granted $316,000 through the Trust’s nonprofit sustainability program to replace an exterior wall and upgrade the windows.

In short, this particular program provides “building support” grants, geared toward helping nonprofit organizations throughout the Columbia Basin carry out energy retrofits and repairs on community-purpose buildings.

This $1.2 million round of funding is being collectively directed into 14 projects for community-purpose buildings in a dozen Basin communities, including Trail FAIR.

“Basin residents have told us that climate resiliency and community well-being are important to them,” said Mark Brunton, Trust senior manager, delivery of benefits. “These projects increase energy efficiency and sustainability in buildings used by the community, which in turn helps non-profit organizations and First Nations meet local needs.”

Projects focus on building improvements that aim to conserve or generate energy, such as adding LED lighting, insulation or solar systems, repairs that extend the useful life of buildings such as repairing building envelopes or foundation repair, and improve health and safety, such as improving ventilation systems or fire exits.

Another grant recipient in the immediate area is the Salmo Community Resource Society. The society is adding LED lighting and occupancy sensors; replacing the metal roof and exit stairway; replacing the air conditioner with a high efficiency unit; adding attic insulation; and repairing the cracked foundation.

“We appreciate the Trust’s support as we upgrade our 311 Railway office,” said Maureen Berk, the society’s executive director. “We moved into the space in 2005 and the years have taken a toll and upgrades are necessary. As well as making the building more sustainable and providing a level of comfort, the improvements will enhance safety and reduce costs.”

Trail FAIR has been providing free, confidential services in the Greater Trail area since the mid 1970s when it began as the Women in Need Society (WINS). Now — over 40 years later — the society has grown to meet the emerging needs of the community providing 19 programs offered by over 50 staff and volunteers in five service locations.

