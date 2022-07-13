Flower theft blossoms into act of beauty for Trail pensioner

Marjorie Mast had flowers stolen from her house, but RCMP and a good Samaritan respond

Trail resident Marjorie Mast would like to thank the RCMP for recovering her stolen hanging flower baskets, and a good Trail Samaritan who dropped off the colourful hanging basket on the left. Photo: Jim Bailey

A senseless act of theft restored a Trail woman’s faith in humanity.

At 80 years young, Marjorie Mast has lived in her house on Groutage Avenue for more than 20 years.

Situated behind what once were the Groutage Apartments, she has seen items from her house go missing before, most recently a six-foot connective hose attached from her roller to her house disappeared earlier in the week.

But for some reason when she awoke Monday morning to find that two of her hanging petunia baskets had been stolen, she was not happy.

“I was so mad,” said Mast. “I was mad and upset, so I don’t know which is worse, because I’ve had trouble before.”

She called the Trail RCMP who responded immediately. Const. Kevin Johnson attended the call, and told Mast that he had an idea where the flower baskets might be.

Unknown to Mast, earlier that day (July 5) a 57-year-old Trail man notified the police of a similar theft.

According to RCMP, the man literally followed a trail of petalled evidence to solve the theft of 10 flower pots from his own residence in downtown Trail.

“The man discovered that an unknown suspect had taken the flowers pots from his property sometime overnight,” Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich told the Trail Times. “The man launched into detective mode and followed a trail of flower petals from his residence to a residence in the 1900 block of Oak Street.”

The man located and recovered his flower pots from the residence and reported the incident to the Trail detachment, giving Const. Johnson a pretty good idea where to investigate Mast’s own report.

“A frontline RCMP officer attended the residence in question and spoke to an occupant,” explained Wicentowich. “While speaking to the occupant, the officer recognized and recovered two additional hanging flower baskets that had been stolen from a different residence on the previous day. The officer returned the baskets to the rightful owner.”

Mast was delighted that the RCMP recovered and returned her baskets. Although they suffered a little damage, she was able to replant one and will gladly nurse them both back to health.

“They had been through the ringer, but I was so happy,” said Mast. “I told him ‘I could just give you a hug, but I know I can’t. But I am so grateful to you.’”

A day later, Mast went for coffee with friends and upon her return was amazed at what she saw.

“I walked back, and came up my path, and I looked up and there was the biggest hanging basket I’d ever seen. It was beautiful — on my front patio. Absolutely beautiful!

“I couldn’t even lift it up, it was so heavy.”

Mast enlisted two of her neighbours to help with hanging the weighty, newfound basket.

After checking with the RCMP officer, she says no one has come forward and she has no idea who would have done this.

“Isn’t that the most wonderful thing,” said Mast. “We forget there are some good people out there.”

Mast enjoys spending time in her garden, growing flowers and keeping her place attractive for people who use the skywalk to access the downtown core.

She can’t comprehend why someone would steal flowers from a senior lady on a limited income, but is grateful to the RCMP and the good Samaritan for turning a bad experience into one of her best.

“I am nearly in tears every time I see it, I’ve never seen such a beautiful hanging basket.”

The RCMP will continue to monitor the residence in the 1900 block of Oak Street.

“Trail RCMP would like to thank the 57-year-old Trail man for his following his instincts in this matter, and for reporting it to the RCMP,” added Wicentowich. “Trail RCMP would also like to recognize Constable Kevin Johnson for keeping a sharp eye out while conducting his investigation.”

City of TrailRCMPSeniorstheft