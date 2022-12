The community is invited to drop off non-perishable food items until Dec. 23

Employees from the Trail branch of Kootenay Savings Credit Union (KSCU) have raised and donated $1,000 to the Salvation Army ($850 plus $150 to Stuff the Bus).

A food drive is still underway for locals in-need; the community is invited to drop off non-perishable food items at the Trail KSCU branch until Dec. 23.

