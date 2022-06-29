Fools Gold, Rossland’s hidden gem

Enjoy a scoop or two of Fools Gold Ice Cream; located behind the Gold Rush Bookstore

Fools Gold Ice Cream held its official opening on Canada Day, and offers a refreshing and tasty new treat for residents and visitors behind the Gold Rush Book Store. (Photo contributed)

Looking for a place to chill?

Fools Gold Ice Cream is a refreshing new addition to the Golden City, but like gold it may be a little difficult to find for the uninitiated.

The new store opened June 23 behind the Gold Rush Bookstore, and is offering Rosslanders and visitors a sweet sanctuary off the beaten path.

“It’s a takeout window in the backyard of the bookstore,” said Fools Gold manager Indy D’aigle. “It is a nice area with sitting, music and tons of sunshine, and lots of room for people to come enjoy a treat.”

Located in what was originally known as Sourdough Alley, Fools Gold offers a dozen fun flavours of hard ice cream as well as novelty bars for those with allergies or are lactose intolerance, and comes complete with a shaded sitting area and peaceful place to relax.

And in case you missed it, the ice cream shop comes with a historic theme.

“It’s definitely a hidden gem back here. It’s a play on the gold rush here, and we say it’s in Sourdough Alley because Sourdough Alley was the original name of the whole space where the parking lot is back in 1897, and it was kind of the hub of the whole town.”

In keeping with Rossland’s mining heritage, Fools Gold also named its ice cream accessories after turn of the century characters.

“We started up themed things around the store, different scoops have different names,” explained D’aigle. “Our regular scoop is called The Prospector, we have a kids’ scoop called The Little Miner and we have our double scoop which is called The Can-Can.”

Fools Gold Ice Cream will hold its Grand Opening on Canada Day, and is primed for a summer season full of activities and fun in the sun, followed by a trip for a treat at the local ice cream shop.

“We are hoping that for those who have come and seen us, they are excited about the space and we’ll get lots more families coming down,” added D’aigle. “I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how busy we have been on the days that we’ve been open.

“It’s going to be pretty exciting!”

Fools Gold is located at the back of Gold Rush Bookstore on 2063 Washington St. and is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

Read: Ten years of beer bliss



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Rossland