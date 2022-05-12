Foot traffic changes coming to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

The temporary changes to the hospital’s main corridor are part of ongoing renovations

Interior Health is giving patients and visitors to the hospital in Trail a heads up about wayfinding changes coming to the main floor for the remainder of the month.

The temporary change of access at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) is part of the ongoing redevelopment of the hospital.

This particular leg of work involves upgrades to the structure’s heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical systems.

As a result of this work, the hospital’s main corridor will be closed to foot traffic from May 14 to May 30.

During this period, all staff, physicians, patients and visitors will be redirected to use the second floor corridor.

Signage will be posted at the hospital to provide directions and elevators that will be available for use.

The current phase of the KBRH redevelopment project includes construction of new ambulatory care clinical space and an expanded pharmacy.

Renovations are also underway to KBRH’s oncology and physiotherapy departments and cast clinic.

The improvements are part of significant investments in the Trail hospital.

An expanded health records department opened in July 2021, while the new ambulatory care procedure unit opened last fall.

The new $19M wing housing the KBRH emergency department opened in September 2020.

Read more: $38M building contract awarded for Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Read more: Video: Doors open to $19M emergency wing at hospital in Trail



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC HealthKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalRenovations