For the Record

Correction: $62,000 raised for Poplar Ridge Pavilion residents

Correction:

In the Trail Times April 26 story, “Seniors advocate, tireless volunteer named Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year,” the amount of money raised by the Poplar Ridge Christmas Raffle was not $34,000 as stated.

Since the raffle was first registered in 2008, the actual number is closer to $62,000.

Of note, is that Marisa Jimenez, Citizen of the Year, began the raffle on her own in 2000. But as donations from individuals, families and local businesses continued to grow, she officially registered her cause in 2008, with the hospital health foundation taking over the administrative duties.

Story here: Seniors advocate named Citizen of the Year

