UPDATE: Former B.C. hockey player charged in alleged Kelowna baby snatching

Former B.C. hockey player Giffen Nyren has been charged in connection to an alleged baby snatching in Kelowna. (Kamloops This Week)

A former B.C. hockey player has been charged in connection with an alleged baby snatching incident in Kelowna Sunday.

Court files identify Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren, 30, of Calgary, as having been charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The incident unfolded Sunday afternoon when a man allegedly grabbed a small child being held by its mother on the waterfront at Kerry Park.

After a struggle the man then jumped into Okanagan Lake and swam away.

Mounties then attempted to negotiate with the man who was then resting on a log. Kelowna fire crews were able to help the RCMP arresting the man without further incident.

According to hockeydb.com, Nyren played for the Kamloops Blazers between 2008 and 2010 before playing for the Abbotsford Heat for the 2010-11 season.

He played for American teams and the University of Calgary between 2010 and 2017 before heading to France for the last few seasons.

READ MORE: Alleged Kelowna baby snatcher in custody

Giffen was scheduled to appear at provincial court in Kelowna Tuesday.

He remains in custody.

More to come.

